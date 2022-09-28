Detroit police seeking suspects in armed robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are asking for help from the community regarding an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, September 24, at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer, two male victims (ages 29 and 25) were leaving a local bar when two armed suspects approached them at the corner and robbed them of their cell phones, wallets, and money.

One of the victims was also assaulted. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

If anyone recognizes this suspect(s), or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.