Detroit police seeking public's help in identifying woman found dead on city's east side
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman found dead on Detroit's east side.
Police discovered the woman at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. She is described as a Black female with a heavy build and brown eyes.
She was found wearing a black top, blue jeans, a white Nike shoe, and the jewelry shown in the picture above.
If anyone recognizes this individual, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
