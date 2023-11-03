Detroit police seeking public's help in identifying woman found dead on city's east side

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 3, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman found dead on Detroit's east side.

Detroit Police Department

Police discovered the woman at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1. She is described as a Black female with a heavy build and brown eyes.

She was found wearing a black top, blue jeans, a white Nike shoe, and the jewelry shown in the picture above.

If anyone recognizes this individual, you're asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.