Detroit police seeking public's help in find missing 77-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 77-year-old man who is suffering from Alzheimer's.

Edward Whitsett Detroit Police Department

Edward Whitsett was last seen leaving his home on the 16000 block of Lappin St. around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Whitsett is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a plaid shirt, tan pants, and a grey and blue woman's house slippers.

Anyone with information on Whitsett's whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940.