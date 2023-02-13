Detroit police seek tips after three rideshare drivers involved in carjackings

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public regarding three recent carjackings involving rideshare drivers.

The first incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 4, at about 2:30 a.m. near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street.

Police say a 30-year-old woman picked up three unknown men and one unknown woman.

During the ride, the suspect sitting in the rear driver's side seat, put an object around the victim's neck, tried to strangle her and demanded she exits the vehicle.

The suspects drove off in her 2018 gray Ford Focus when she got out of her vehicle. Police say the vehicle was later recovered.

The second incident happened on Friday, Feb. 10, at about 11:30 p.m., in the area of Linwood and Davison Streets.

Police say a 40-year-old man picked up three men and two women, and after driving for a few blocks, one of the suspects in a rear seat tried to strangle the driver.

Another suspect got out of the vehicle, pointed a weapon at the victim and demanded that he get out of the vehicle. When the victim complied, the suspects drove off in his 2021 white Toyota Venza. This vehicle was also later recovered.

The third incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 12, at about 2:09 a.m. near Dexter Avenue and Davison Street.

According to police, a 58-year-old male victim picked up two young men who got into the backseat of the victim's white 2017 Chevy Malibu.

One of the suspects placed an object around the victim's neck. The victim was able to fight off the suspects and they ran from the location.

Police say detectives are looking for a person of interest who tried to use one of the victim's credit cards after one of the incidents.

He is described as a man wearing a puffy black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes, tan tennis shoes and a multi-colored "Jordan" backpack.

Anyone with information about this person-of-interest, or any information about these crimes, contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.