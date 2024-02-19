Detroit police seek tips after man injured in shooting outside liquor store

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that happened outside a liquor store earlier this month.

The incident happened at 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the liquor store in the 8500 block of Linwood St.

A 39-year-old man was getting into his car when he was approached by a suspect in the liquor store's parking lot.

The two individuals got into an argument, and the suspect shot the man, before leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injury.

Detectives want to talk to a person of interest who they say was in the area at the time of the shooting.

If anyone recognizes the person of interest or has any information about the crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.