Detroit police seek suspects in Marathon gas station theft

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 13, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection to allegedly stealing over $100 worth of merchandise from a gas station.

Police say the incident happened at about noon on Thursday, Feb. 1, at the Marathon gas station at 3199 Gratiot Ave.

After stealing the merchandise, the suspects were allegedly seen leaving the gas station in an orange Dodge Journey with plate DE 98960.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.