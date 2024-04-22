Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek suspect who assaulted, robbed 49-year-old woman

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect who assaulted and robbed a 49-year-old woman last month. 

The incident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, in the area of Emery and Eureka streets in Detroit. 

Police say the suspect physically assaulted the victim, and then took an undisclosed amount of cash from her and broke her phone before leaving the area. 

The victim was treated by medics and then released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv. 

