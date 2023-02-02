Detroit police seek suspect in double shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect after two people were injured in a January shooting.

Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, in the area of Joy Road and Grand River Avenue.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and 21-year-old man were shot while driving in a black Dodge Journey.

They were shot by a man, who was the rear passenger in a silver Cadillac with blue tape on the top of the windshield.

According to police, the two victims drove to the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct, and officers provided aid until medics arrived.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital, and police say the 21-year-old man is still being treated for his injuries.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, vehicle, or information about this crime is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.