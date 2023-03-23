Detroit police seek vehicle after 21-year-old killed in hit-and-run

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest as they seek information regarding the fatal hit-and-run of a 21-year-old.

The incident happened at about 3:51 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, near Linwood and Puritan.

Police say an unknown vehicle was involved in an accident with the 21-year-old man, who was driving a black 2016 Chrysler 300. The 21-year-old victim was killed in the incident.

Detectives are looking to speak with a person driving a newer black Ram 1500 who was in the area at the time of the incident, as they believe the driver may have information.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.