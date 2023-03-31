Detroit police seek suspect after 1 killed, another injured in shooting

Detroit police seek person of interest after 1 killed, another injured in shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a person of interest into custody but is still searching for the suspect after a shooting left one teenager dead and another injured.

The incident happened at about 4:18 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, in the 13900 block of Frankfort.

Police say an unknown suspect fired shots, striking two males. A 13-year-old was killed, and a 17-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police department, detectives were looking to speak with an 18-year-old who was with the suspect at the time of the incident, and he has now been taken into custody.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.