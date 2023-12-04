Detroit police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Kayla Cobb was last seen at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, when she left her home in the 14100 block of Patton St. without permission and did not return.

Police say Cobb was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red and green long sleeve flannel shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

In addition, she is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 190 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair she is wearing in two buns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.