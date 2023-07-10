Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek help finding missing 13-year-old girl

/ CBS Detroit

zyarre-crews.png
Zyarre Crews Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Zyarre Crews was last seen at about 12:15 a.m. on Monday, July 10, at 600 East St. 

Police say Crews was last seen at her home and was reported missing after her mother went to go check on her and discovered she was not there. 

She is described as being 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black box braids. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-1340.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 2:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

