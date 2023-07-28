Detroit police seek four suspects in home invasion, armed robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they search for four suspects wanted in connection to a home invasion and armed robbery, police said.

Detroit police are searching for four suspects wanted in connection to a home invasion and armed robbery. Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at about 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in the 6700 block of Warwick.

Police say four suspects forced their way into a home. One of the suspects pointed a weapon at a 59-year-old man and told him to give them his wallet.

One of the other suspects pointed a weapon at an 18-year-old man and stole his cell phone.

All four suspects left the scene on foot.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspects are described as being males between the ages of 15 and 18, who were all wearing black clothing and black masks at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.