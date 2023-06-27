Detroit police seek 2 suspects in carjacking

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection to a carjacking that happened last weekend.

The incident happened at about 3 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, in the area of W. McNichols and Salem.

Police say two suspects approached a 32-year-old man as he exited his black 2011 GMC Terrain.

One suspect demanded the man's keys, pushed him to the ground and then assaulted him. Police say this suspect was also armed. The suspect then drove away from the scene in the victim's vehicle, while the other suspect fled in a white SUV.

According to police, the victim refused medical attention.

The suspect who drove off in the white SUV was described as being a 5-foot 9-inch tall man who was last seen wearing a gray mask and bright-colored clothing.

The suspect who assaulted the victim is described as a 6 foot man who was last seen wearing a black mask and blues jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.