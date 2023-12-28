Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police seek 2 suspects after robbery, non-fatal shooting

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 28, 2023 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they search for two suspects in connection to a robbery and a non-fatal shooting that happened last week. 

At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, two suspects went into a location in the 2000 block of E. McNichols after robbing a man nearby. 

Police say the first suspect robbed and shot a woman, and the second suspect robbed a man. 

When the man pulled out a gun to try and defend himself, one of the suspects shot him multiple times. 

The following is how police described the two suspects:

  • Suspect #1: Man who appears to be 25 years old, wearing a white shirt, black hooded jacket with white designs, black pants and black shoes
  • Suspect #2: Man who was wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie, dark blue jeans and black shoes

A $500 reward is being offered for information that moves the case forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at DetroitReward.tv

First published on December 28, 2023 / 10:27 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.