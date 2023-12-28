Detroit police seek 2 suspects after robbery, non-fatal shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they search for two suspects in connection to a robbery and a non-fatal shooting that happened last week.

At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, two suspects went into a location in the 2000 block of E. McNichols after robbing a man nearby.

Police say the first suspect robbed and shot a woman, and the second suspect robbed a man.

When the man pulled out a gun to try and defend himself, one of the suspects shot him multiple times.

The following is how police described the two suspects:

Suspect #1: Man who appears to be 25 years old, wearing a white shirt, black hooded jacket with white designs, black pants and black shoes

Suspect #2: Man who was wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie, dark blue jeans and black shoes

A $500 reward is being offered for information that moves the case forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at DetroitReward.tv.