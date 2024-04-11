Detroit police seek 2 men who struck victim with baseball bats
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for two men who attacked someone with baseball bats earlier this month.
The incident happened at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, in the parking lot of a local party store in the 14200 block of E. Jefferson Ave.
Police say two suspects attacked a 44-year-old man, hitting him with baseball bats. The suspects left the scene together in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.
The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:
- Suspect 1: Man, late 20s to early 30s, wearing all black clothing
- Suspect 2: Man, late 20s to early 30s, wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.