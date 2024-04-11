Detroit police seek 2 men who struck victim with baseball bats

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for two men who attacked someone with baseball bats earlier this month.

Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, in the parking lot of a local party store in the 14200 block of E. Jefferson Ave.

Police say two suspects attacked a 44-year-old man, hitting him with baseball bats. The suspects left the scene together in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1: Man, late 20s to early 30s, wearing all black clothing

Suspect 2: Man, late 20s to early 30s, wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.