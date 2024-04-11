Watch CBS News
Detroit police seek 2 men who struck victim with baseball bats

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for two men who attacked someone with baseball bats earlier this month. 

Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, in the parking lot of a local party store in the 14200 block of E. Jefferson Ave.

Police say two suspects attacked a 44-year-old man, hitting him with baseball bats. The suspects left the scene together in a white Chevrolet pickup truck. 

The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects: 

  • Suspect 1: Man, late 20s to early 30s, wearing all black clothing
  • Suspect 2: Man, late 20s to early 30s, wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv

Sara Powers
Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 9:23 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

