Detroit police searching for suspects after 31-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in his car

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance from the public as they search for two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened earlier this month. 

Police say the incident happened at 11:38 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, near Cahalan and North Green streets. 

The two suspects allegedly approached a 31-year-old man's tan and gold Chevrolet Trailblazer as he was sitting in it, and then they fired shots, killing the man. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv. 

Detroit Rewards TV is offering a $1,000 reward for information that moves the case forward. The case number 2402020002 must be included in the tip. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 11:22 AM EST

