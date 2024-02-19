Detroit police searching for suspect who assaulted 39-year-old woman at gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect who assaulted a woman at a gas station last month.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, at a gas station in the 24700 block of Grand River Ave.

Police are looking for a suspect (left) who assaulted a woman at a Detroit gas station last month and then fled in a light-colored vehicle (right). Detroit Police Department

Police say a 39-year-old woman was leaving the gas station when the man walked up to her and physically assaulted her.

The woman refused medical attention.

Police described the suspect as being 6 feet tall, and he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black "Harley-Davidson" shirt with a skull wearing a Santa hat on it, black pants and black shoes.

He left the gas station in a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the DetroitRewards.tv website to leave a tip online.