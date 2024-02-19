Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for suspect who assaulted 39-year-old woman at gas station

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 19, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 19, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect who assaulted a woman at a gas station last month. 

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, at a gas station in the 24700 block of Grand River Ave. 

gas-station-assault-detroit-police.png
Police are looking for a suspect (left) who assaulted a woman at a Detroit gas station last month and then fled in a light-colored vehicle (right).  Detroit Police Department

Police say a 39-year-old woman was leaving the gas station when the man walked up to her and physically assaulted her.

The woman refused medical attention. 

Police described the suspect as being 6 feet tall, and he was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black "Harley-Davidson" shirt with a skull wearing a Santa hat on it, black pants and black shoes. 

He left the gas station in a light-colored SUV. 

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit the DetroitRewards.tv website to leave a tip online. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 11:42 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

