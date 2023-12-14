Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering $2.5K for information on suspect in murder of Martise Heath

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of killing a 33-year-old man in Detroit earlier this year.

According to Crime Stoppers, Detroit police are searching for Marcus Ferguson in connection with the death of Martise Heath. Officials say Ferguson allegedly killed Health on March 26, 2023, in the 3900 block of Woodward Avenue near Seiden Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that would lead to Ferguson's arrest.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip at 800-Speak Up or 1800speakup.org.

