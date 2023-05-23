Detroit police searching for suspect in connection with business burglaries on Livernois
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection with two burglaries at a business on the 13000 block of Livernois.
The burglaries took place on May 6 and May 8.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
