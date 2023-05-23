Detroit police searching for suspect in connection with business burglaries on Livernois

Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection with two burglaries at a business on the 13000 block of Livernois.

🚨 BURGLARY

Where: 13000 block of Livernois

When: 05/06/23 and 05/08/23



The burglaries took place on May 6 and May 8.

