Detroit police searching for suspect in connection with business burglaries on Livernois

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a suspect in connection with two burglaries at a business on the 13000 block of Livernois. 

The burglaries took place on May 6 and May 8. 

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to call Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

