Detroit police searching for suspect in Christmas Eve dollar store robbery

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking the public's help in finding a man suspected of robbing a dollar store on Christmas Eve. 

According to police, around 10 a.m. on Dec. 24 in the 19800 block of Plymouth Rd., a man grabbed several items from a dollar store and attempted to leave the store. 

Police say as an employee approached the man to retrieve the items, the suspect showed a gun and fled the store on foot. 

The suspect is described as a male, between 50-55 years old, weighing approximately 160-200 pounds, and having a light beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, and light blue jeans. 

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 9:28 PM EST

