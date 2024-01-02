Detroit police searching for suspect in Christmas Eve dollar store robbery

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking the public's help in finding a man suspected of robbing a dollar store on Christmas Eve.

According to police, around 10 a.m. on Dec. 24 in the 19800 block of Plymouth Rd., a man grabbed several items from a dollar store and attempted to leave the store.

Detroit Police Department

Police say as an employee approached the man to retrieve the items, the suspect showed a gun and fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, between 50-55 years old, weighing approximately 160-200 pounds, and having a light beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV.