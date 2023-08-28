Watch CBS News
UPDATE: Young girl reunited with mother after found wandering alone in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 28, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 28, 2023 02:20
missing-child-720.jpg
A young girl was found walking alone in the area of Ardmore and Pembroke Monday morning. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A young girl has been reunited with her mother after an officer found her wandering in Detroit Monday morning.

At about 9:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, an officer saw a girl walking alone in the area of Ardmore and Pembroke. She was transported to the 9th Precinct. 

The girl was described as being non-verbal, 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and about five years old.

Anyone who recognized the girl or knew her parents or guardians was asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201. 

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident. 

First published on August 28, 2023 / 11:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

