UPDATE: Young girl reunited with mother after found wandering alone in Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 28, 2023

A young girl was found walking alone in the area of Ardmore and Pembroke Monday morning. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A young girl has been reunited with her mother after an officer found her wandering in Detroit Monday morning.

At about 9:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, an officer saw a girl walking alone in the area of Ardmore and Pembroke. She was transported to the 9th Precinct.

The girl was described as being non-verbal, 3 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and about five years old.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.