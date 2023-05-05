Detroit police searching for missing 57-year-old transgender woman

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023

Lisa Brazil Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing transgender woman who was last seen leaving a relative's house on April 1.

Lisa Brazil, 57, was last seen leaving a relative's house at about midnight on April 1 in the 1710 block of Warrington Drive.

Brazil is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Her family told police that she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If you have any information on Brazil's whereabouts, you're asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.