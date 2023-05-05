Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for missing 57-year-old transgender woman

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 5, 2023 02:34
Lisa Brazil
Lisa Brazil Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing transgender woman who was last seen leaving a relative's house on April 1. 

Lisa Brazil, 57, was last seen leaving a relative's house at about midnight on April 1 in the 1710 block of Warrington Drive.

Brazil is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Her family told police that she suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

If you have any information on Brazil's whereabouts, you're asked to call DPD's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201. 

First published on May 5, 2023 / 4:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

