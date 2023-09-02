Detroit police searching for missing 32-year-old woman last seen Aug. 13

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen on August 13.

Detroit Police Department

According to police, Preola Jenkins was last seen in the area of East Jefferson and East Grand Blvd. at about 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. It is not known was Jenkins was wearing when she went missing.

Jenkins is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th District at 313-596-5701.