Detroit police searching for missing 30-year-old man

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 24, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 24, 2023 02:33
desmond-hemphill.png
Desmond Hemphill Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old man who did not return home. 

At about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, Desmond Hemphill left his residence in the 19700 block of Anglin St. and didn't return home. 

Hemphill's mother told police that he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. 

Police say he was last seen wearing light gray camouflage shorts, black shoes, no shirt and he had a red drawstring bag.

In addition, he is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 12:12 PM

