UPDATE: 18-year-old missing in Detroit found safe
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say Carlie Jordan, 18, has been found safe.
Police say Carlie Jordan left her home in the 5200 block of Buckingham, possibly with someone, in a white Chevrolet Tahoe and did not return.
She had been last seen at about 2:16 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.
Police described her as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 to 210 pounds, with brown eyes and green and black hair.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.
