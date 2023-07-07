UPDATE: 18-year-old missing in Detroit found safe

Carlie Jordan Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say Carlie Jordan, 18, has been found safe.

Police say Carlie Jordan left her home in the 5200 block of Buckingham, possibly with someone, in a white Chevrolet Tahoe and did not return.

She had been last seen at about 2:16 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Police described her as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 to 210 pounds, with brown eyes and green and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501.