Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old boy last seen on Christmas Day

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Christmas Day. 

Police say DeMarcion Blanton was last seen leaving his residence on the 15800 block of Lahser around 7 p.m. on Dec. 25. 

DeMarcion was wearing a black hoodie with red writing, black Adidas jogging pants and a blue backpack that says "cookies."

Police say DeMarcion Blanton was last seen leaving his residence on the 15800 block of Lahser around 7 p.m. on Dec. 25.  Detroit Police Department

DeMarcion is described as being five foot five and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also goes by "Mar" or "Marco."

Anyone with information on DeMarcion's whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840. 

Joseph Buczek

First published on January 1, 2024 / 2:34 PM EST

