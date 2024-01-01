Detroit police searching for missing 16-year-old boy last seen on Christmas Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Police say DeMarcion Blanton was last seen leaving his residence on the 15800 block of Lahser around 7 p.m. on Dec. 25.

DeMarcion was wearing a black hoodie with red writing, black Adidas jogging pants and a blue backpack that says "cookies."

DeMarcion is described as being five foot five and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also goes by "Mar" or "Marco."

Anyone with information on DeMarcion's whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840.