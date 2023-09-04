Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen on August 24.

Detroit Police Department

According to police, Azavier Walker left his residence on the 19100 block of Littlefield without permission at about 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 24 and failed to return home. He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit.

Azavier is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.