Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 4, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 4, 2023 02:21

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen on August 24. 

missing-azavier-walker.png
Detroit Police Department

According to police, Azavier Walker left his residence on the 19100 block of Littlefield without permission at about 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 24 and failed to return home. He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit. 

Azavier is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.  

First published on September 4, 2023 / 7:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.