Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Talayzia Matthews left a relative's home in the 22000 block of Wyman at about 11 p.m. on Monday, June 26, and did not return home.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black and yellow Pittsburgh hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue "Bubble Slide" slippers.
Matthews is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.
