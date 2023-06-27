Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 27, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 27, 2023 02:40

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

talayzia-matthews.png
Talayzia Matthews Detroit Police Department

Talayzia Matthews left a relative's home in the 22000 block of Wyman at about 11 p.m. on Monday, June 26, and did not return home. 

Police say she was last seen wearing a black and yellow Pittsburgh hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue "Bubble Slide" slippers. 

Matthews is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 4:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.