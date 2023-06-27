Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 27, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Talayzia Matthews left a relative's home in the 22000 block of Wyman at about 11 p.m. on Monday, June 26, and did not return home.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black and yellow Pittsburgh hooded sweatshirt, black pants and blue "Bubble Slide" slippers.

Matthews is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.