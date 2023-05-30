Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving a friend's house

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a friend's house early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Madyson Smith was last seen leaving a friend's house on the 18700 block of Greenview around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Madyson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Madyson was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray shorts. According to the mother, she suffers from bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information on Madyson's whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.