Detroit police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen leaving a friend's house

Madyson Smith was last seen leaving a friend's house on the 18700 block of Greenview around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.    Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving a friend's house early Tuesday morning. 

According to police, Madyson Smith was last seen leaving a friend's house on the 18700 block of Greenview around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. 

Madyson is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. 

Madyson was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray shorts. According to the mother, she suffers from bipolar disorder. 

Anyone with information on Madyson's whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801. 

First published on May 30, 2023 / 3:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

