Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his home early Tuesday morning.

Ezekiel Gardenhire Detroit Police Department

According to DPD, Ezekiel Gardenhire left his residence on the 6400 block of Artesian Street without permission around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes.

He is 5 foot, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Ezekiel's whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.