Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

aubrey-grier.png
Aubrey Grier left her grandmother's house without permission around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.  Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department needs your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. 

Aubrey Grier left her grandmother's house without permission around 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and failed to return to the home located in the 12000 block of Flanders. She has not been seen since. 

Grier is a Black female and is approximately 5-foot-3 and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. 

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left her grandmother's house. 

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101. 

First published on February 10, 2023 / 10:44 AM

