Detroit police searching for pickup truck after fatal hit-and-run

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Detroit and police are asking for help locating the suspect vehicle.

It happened at about 11:30 Friday night on Grand River Avenue near Maplewood Avenue. The Detroit Police Department said an unknown suspect driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab hit a 46-year-old man while he was on the road.

The man was fatally wounded, but DPD said the suspect did not stop and continued driving.

Police provided Project Green Light videos of the suspect's truck which has damage to the left side mirror and the right rear wheel well.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the crime are asked to call the DPD's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.