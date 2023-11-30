Detroit police searching for 44-year-old man missing since October

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 44-year-old man who hasn't been seen in over a month.

Mario Kelly Detroit Police Department

Mario Kelly was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and has not been seen or heard from since. His family is concerned about his well-being, according to police. He is missing from the 11200 block of Kennebec.

In addition, he was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police describe Kelly as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 197 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. He also has multiple tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901.