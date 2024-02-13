Detroit police searching for 41-year-old man with schizophrenia missing since December
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 41-year-old man who hasn't been seen in nearly two months.
Robert Srnka is missing from the 1700 block of Mt. Elliott and hasn't been seen since about 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.
His aunt told police that Srnka has schizophrenia and she is concerned for his well-being.
Police say he was last seen wearing a long trench coat and often carries a red suitcase held together with a bungee cord.
Srnka is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 200 lbs., with hazel eyes and long blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.
