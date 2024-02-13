Watch CBS News
Detroit police searching for 41-year-old man with schizophrenia missing since December

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 41-year-old man who hasn't been seen in nearly two months.

Robert Srnka Detroit Police Department

Robert Srnka is missing from the 1700 block of Mt. Elliott and hasn't been seen since about 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. 

His aunt told police that Srnka has schizophrenia and she is concerned for his well-being. 

Police say he was last seen wearing a long trench coat and often carries a red suitcase held together with a bungee cord. 

Srnka is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 200 lbs., with hazel eyes and long blonde hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 11:52 AM EST

