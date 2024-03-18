Detroit police searching for 27-year-old suspect accused of shooting woman

Watch CBS News
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a 27-year-old man who allegedly shot a woman Sunday evening. 

The suspect has been identified as Elijah Lee Johnson. Police say Johnson has shoulder-length locs and was last seen wearing all-black clothing. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The incident happened at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, in the 15300 block of Biltmore. Police say a 32-year-old woman was sitting in a car with her friend when Johnson allegedly approached them. He fired shots, striking the 32-year-old woman. 

Johnson allegedly left the scene in a silver or gray pick-up truck, possibly a Dodge or a Ford F-250.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injury. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or to submit a tip online at DetroitRewards.tv

