Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police searching for 17-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 14, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 14, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.

My'Ca Redes was last seen on March 8, and police say she failed to return home after spending the weekend at her friend's house. She was reported missing on March 13.

It is unknown what Redes was wearing when she was last seen. She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black and blonde box braids. 

Redes also has an unknown tattoo on her forearm. 

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Commander Vernal Newson at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 11:40 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.