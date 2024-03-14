Detroit police searching for 17-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week.

My'Ca Redes was last seen on March 8, and police say she failed to return home after spending the weekend at her friend's house. She was reported missing on March 13.

It is unknown what Redes was wearing when she was last seen. She is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black and blonde box braids.

Redes also has an unknown tattoo on her forearm.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Commander Vernal Newson at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.