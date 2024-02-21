Detroit police searching for 16-year-old missing since Feb. 19
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Monday.
Keiyana Jeter left her residence in the 13500 block of Stahelin without permission at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19.
Her family told police that she has bipolar disorder and needs her medication.
Jeter was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and red, green, and white Crocs.
She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 290 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair in a ponytail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police's 6th precinct at 313-596-5601.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.