Detroit police searching for 16-year-old girl missing since June

LaTanya James Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since June 18.

LaTanya James was last seen at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, at her residence in the 2900 block of Calvert Ave.

Police say she left her home without permission and did not return. She was last seen wearing a head scar, an unknown top, blue jeans with holes and sandals.

In addition, she is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black and green box braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.