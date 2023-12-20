Detroit police search for suspect accused of breaking in, stealing from business
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released a video showing a burglary suspect accused of breaking into a business and taking multiple items.
The burglary happened on Nov. 22 around 6 a.m. at 1515 Division Street.
Anyone with information can call 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.