Detroit police search for suspect accused of breaking in, stealing from business

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department released a video showing a burglary suspect accused of breaking into a business and taking multiple items. 

The burglary happened on Nov. 22 around 6 a.m. at 1515 Division Street. 

Anyone with information can call 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 1:56 PM EST

