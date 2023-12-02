Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Julyah Wilson was last seen on Monday, Nov. 27 around 7 p.m. when she left her home in the 13300 block of Whitcomb, police said.
She was last seen wearing her school uniform, a burgundy shirt, and khaki pants.
Police describe Wilson as Black, 5'5", with black hair, and brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5201.
