Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Julyah Wilson was last seen on Monday, Nov. 27 around 7 p.m. when she left her home in the 13300 block of Whitcomb, police said. 

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, a burgundy shirt, and khaki pants.   

Julyah Wilson
Pictured is missing 15-year-old Julyah Wilson.  Detroit Police Department

Police describe Wilson as Black, 5'5", with black hair, and brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5201. 

First published on December 2, 2023 / 12:57 PM EST

