Detroit police search for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Julyah Wilson was last seen on Monday, Nov. 27 around 7 p.m. when she left her home in the 13300 block of Whitcomb, police said.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform, a burgundy shirt, and khaki pants.

Pictured is missing 15-year-old Julyah Wilson. Detroit Police Department

Police describe Wilson as Black, 5'5", with black hair, and brown eyes, weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5201.