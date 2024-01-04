Watch CBS News
Detroit Police Department search for missing 14-year-old boy

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old who left his home and has not returned. 

omir-anderson-1.png
Omir Anderson Detroit Police Department

Police say at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, Omir Anderson left his home in the 9300 block of Rosemont without permission.

Anderson was last seen wearing a black coat, sweatshirt and pants with black and red shoes. 

He is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601. 

First published on January 4, 2024 / 10:52 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

