Detroit Police Department search for missing 14-year-old boy

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 4, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old who left his home and has not returned.

Omir Anderson Detroit Police Department

Police say at about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, Omir Anderson left his home in the 9300 block of Rosemont without permission.

Anderson was last seen wearing a black coat, sweatshirt and pants with black and red shoes.

He is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.