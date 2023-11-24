Detroit police search for missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl.

Carolyn Finley was last seen on Nov. 17 after she left her home, according to police.

Pictured is 12-year-old Carolyn Finley. Detroit Police Department

Finley is missing from the 19100 block of Rowe.

According to police Finley is:

5'6

Black

has brown hair

weighs 120 pounds

has brown eyes

Finley was last seen wearing all-black clothing, police said.

If you have any information, you can contact the Detroit Police Department.