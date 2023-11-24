Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for missing 12-year-old girl

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl. 

Carolyn Finley was last seen on Nov. 17 after she left her home, according to police. 

Carolyn Finley
Pictured is 12-year-old Carolyn Finley.  Detroit Police Department

Finley is missing from the 19100 block of Rowe.

According to police Finley is:

  • 5'6
  • Black
  • has brown hair
  • weighs 120 pounds
  • has brown eyes 

Finley was last seen wearing all-black clothing, police said. 

If you have any information, you can contact the Detroit Police Department. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 12:26 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

