Detroit police search for missing 12-year-old girl
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old girl.
Carolyn Finley was last seen on Nov. 17 after she left her home, according to police.
Finley is missing from the 19100 block of Rowe.
According to police Finley is:
- 5'6
- Black
- has brown hair
- weighs 120 pounds
- has brown eyes
Finley was last seen wearing all-black clothing, police said.
If you have any information, you can contact the Detroit Police Department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.