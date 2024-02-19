Detroit police search for 17-year-old last seen on Feb. 17

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 17-year-old Yoselin Gonzalez, who was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Police say was last seen in the 6000 block of Grandville Avenue, where she left her home without permission and has not returned.

Yoselin is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black curly hair. She was last seen wearing a brown beanie, black hooded sweatshirt, red pajama pants with black stripes, and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5601.