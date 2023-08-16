Detroit police search for suspects who carjacked Amazon van

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August 16, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the carjacking of an Amazon van Wednesday morning.

Police say at about 11 a.m., on Aug. 16, the Amazon driver was making a delivery in the area of Nottingham and Interstate 94 when the suspect vehicle pulled up, and one of the suspects got into the van.

The suspect pointed a gun at the Amazon driver as they tried to enter the van.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer, and the Amazon van then drove away to the area of Alter Road and Outer Drive. Police say the suspects stole several packages and moved them to their vehicle.

The Amazon van and more than 20 packages have been recovered, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information is asked to call the DPD Commercial Auto Theft section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit police are searching for suspects who carjacked an Amazon delivery van on Aug. 16, 2023. Detroit Police Department

