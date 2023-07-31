Detroit police search for suspects who broke into used car dealership
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into a used car dealership earlier this month.
The incident happened at about 4:56 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, near 8 Mile Road and Livernois Street.
Police released photos from the break-in, which show three suspects at the scene.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Officer Sterner with the Detroit Police Department's 12 Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.