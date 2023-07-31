Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspects who broke into used car dealership

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for suspects who broke into a used car dealership earlier this month. 

The incident happened at about 4:56 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, near 8 Mile Road and Livernois Street. 

Police released photos from the break-in, which show three suspects at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Officer Sterner with the Detroit Police Department's 12 Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

