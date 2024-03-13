Detroit police search for suspects in November 2023 fatal shooting of 26-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in November 2023.

The incident happened at 2:12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in the area of Griggs and W. McNichols.

Police say the suspects fatally shot the 26-year-old man after they had gotten into a confrontation in a parking lot near the area.

After the shooting, the suspects left the area in two separate vehicles.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any other information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or to submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.