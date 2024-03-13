Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspects in November 2023 fatal shooting of 26-year-old

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in November 2023.

The incident happened at 2:12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in the area of Griggs and W. McNichols. 

Police say the suspects fatally shot the 26-year-old man after they had gotten into a confrontation in a parking lot near the area. 

After the shooting, the suspects left the area in two separate vehicles. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any other information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or to submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.

Sara Powers
Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 11:35 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

