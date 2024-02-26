Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspect who stole vehicle with 3-year-old inside

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit are searching for a suspect who is accused of stealing a vehicle over the weekend with a 3-year-old child inside.

A $500 cash reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

The incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at a gas station in the 5400 block of Schoolcraft. Police say an Amber Alert was issued for Kemahanni King shortly after the car theft. 

Police say residents found the child unharmed in the area of Joy Road and Braile Street, and the vehicle was recovered near Joy and Evergreen roads. Investigators believe the suspect left the vehicle while the little girl was still inside, and she got out and wandered.

The suspect was last seen wearing a camo jacket with a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information can call 800-Speak Up or visit DetroitRewards.tv.

