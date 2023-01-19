Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspects who stole man's dog, phone

Detroit police are searching for suspects who they say stole a man's phone, chain and a white pit bull last week. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for suspects who they say stole a man's phone, chain and a white pit bull last week.

The incident happened at about midnight on Jan. 12 in the 9900 block of Gratiot Avenue.

Police say the suspects allegedly punched the man in the head before taking off in a newer model black Dodge Durango with silver rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit Police Department

