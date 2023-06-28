Detroit police search for suspect who broke into Savvy Sliders location

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a Savvy Sliders location earlier this month.

The incident happened at about 4:34 a.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Savvy Sliders in the 8000 block of Greenfield Road.

🚨 Burglary 🚨

When: 6/16/2023 at approx. 4:34 a.m.

Where: 8000 block of Greenfield Rd.



We are looking for this suspect in connection with the burglary of a business. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. pic.twitter.com/aGAGbLmRnZ — DPD 6th Precinct (@DPD6Pct) June 27, 2023

Police are searching for the suspect in connection to the burglary of this business.

