Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for suspect who broke into Savvy Sliders location

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 28, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for June 28, 2023 05:36

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a Savvy Sliders location earlier this month. 

The incident happened at about 4:34 a.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Savvy Sliders in the 8000 block of Greenfield Road. 

Police are searching for the suspect in connection to the burglary of this business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

First published on June 28, 2023 / 11:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.