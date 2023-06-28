Detroit police search for suspect who broke into Savvy Sliders location
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who broke into a Savvy Sliders location earlier this month.
The incident happened at about 4:34 a.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Savvy Sliders in the 8000 block of Greenfield Road.
Police are searching for the suspect in connection to the burglary of this business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
